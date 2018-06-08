Clear
Former CIA officer found guilty in China spying case

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Virginia jury Friday found former CIA case officer Kevin Mallory guilty of transmitting secret and top secret documents to Chinese spies, according to a spokesman for the US attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Mallory was also convicted of lying to investigators. He faces up to life in prison.

