Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hilary Duff shares pregnancy news

Hilary Duff is expecting her second child.The actress announced the news on her Instagram Thursday afternoon w...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hilary Duff is expecting her second child.

Scroll for more content...

The actress announced the news on her Instagram Thursday afternoon with the caption, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!"

Duff, 30, has a 6-year-old son with her ex-husband, retired NHL center, Mike Comrie. This is the first child for Duff and her boyfriend, singer, Matthew Koma. The couple has been dating on-and-off for several years.

In December, Duff shared on "The Talk" that she and Koma had gotten back together.

"It's going so great," she said. "[It's] the third time that we've dated. Timing is such a big deal ... third time's a charm!"

Koma also took to Instagram to post his own sweet message.

"We made a baby girl!" he captioned a photo of himself kissing Duff. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Duff's sister, Haylie Duff, also announced on Thursday that she had welcomed her second child, Lulu Gray, with her fianc- Matt Rosenberg.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events