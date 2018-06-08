Mother says 1-year-old died in car after grandmother passed out inside home

The mother of a 1-year-old who died after he was left in a car in Greenville County said the child's grandmother went back inside to get her keys and passed out.

Scroll for more content...

Krista Nix said Joe Avery James Lockaby was spending Thursday night at her stepmother's house on Rogers Avenue.

Nix said the grandmother took Joe and put him in her SUV, then realized she had left her keys in the house and went back inside to get them.

The grandmother got dizzy and passed out, Nix said.

Nix said the grandmother is not sure how long she was passed out, but when she regained consciousness, she went outside and found Joe breathing heavily.

The grandmother ran cold water on him and called 911, Nix said.

She said Joe was pronounced dead at the home at 5 p.m.

"It's a freak accident, his grandmother loved him, she loved all her grandkids, I don't have any anger towards her cause I know she would never do anything to hurt Joe," Nix said.

The coroner has not released the cause of death.

Nix said the grandmother is being treated at Greenville Hospital.

Joe's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral expenses.