Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

URGENT - New indictment filed against Manafort names ally with Russian intel ties

(CNN) -- Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names as a defendant Konstantin Kilimnik, a close business colleague of Manafort's who prosecutors have said has close ties to Russian intelligence. The indictment includes two new charges against both Manafort and Kilimnik: a count of obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, meaning the two allegedly worked together to tamper with witnesses. Kilimnik, 48, of Moscow, is the 20th person to face charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. So far, 20 people and three companies have been charged.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events