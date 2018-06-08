Attorney accused of drugging female employee

A local attorney has found himself on the other side of the law.

Anthony O. Van Johnson was arrested by Gwinnett Police, accused of drugging his female employee while out for a meal after work.

The employee told police she ordered a drink and excused herself to go to the restroom. When she returned, her drink was at the table but she noticed there was a white powder at the bottom. She assumed it was extra salt.

The victim states she consumed the drink and did not remember what happened until hours later when she woke up. She notified police and a sexual assault exam was conducted.

It was later determined the drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate, also known as GHB, was in the victim's system.

Johnson was taken into custody and has been charged with administering a schedule I drug in violation with O.C.G.A.

It is believed there may possibly be other victims that have yet to come forward in reference to this case. Gwinnett Police encourage anyone with information or that believes they too may have been victimized by Johnson to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300 or call the case detective, Detective Werner at 770-513-5355.