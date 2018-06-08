Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names Konstantin Kilimnik as a defendant, a close business colleague of Manafort's who prosecutors have said has close ties to Russian intelligence.
Scroll for more content...
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- New indictment filed against Manafort names ally with Russian intel ties
- New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
- URGENT - New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
- Judge casts doubt on Manafort effort to kill Mueller indictments
- NYT: Russian lawyer closely tied to Kremlin
- Kremlin dismisses Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians
- Notes in mistaken Manafort filing may show partial legal strategy
- New sealed filing in Manafort and Gates case
- Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates
- Second Schlitterbahn company named in criminal indictment