New indictment filed against Manafort names ally with Russian intel ties

Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names Konstant...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names Konstantin Kilimnik as a defendant, a close business colleague of Manafort's who prosecutors have said has close ties to Russian intelligence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

