Pay certain Las Vegas parking tickets with school supplies

The Las Vegas City Council approved a new program that will allow those issued non-public safety parking tickets by the city's Parking Services Division to pay their fine by donating school supplies.
The School Supplies for Tickets program allows those issued tickets between June 10 and July 10 to make a donation instead of paying a fine. City of Las Vegas Parking Enforcement will collect the donations and will present the supplies to Project 150 at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the Parking Services Office located at 500 S. Main St.
Project 150 is a nonprofit organization that focuses on homeless and other vulnerable high-school students. The donations will benefit high-school students ages 13 to 17 and will be distributed just in time for the 2018-19 school year.
Drivers can choose to resolve the ticket by providing a quantity of new school supplies of equal or greater value to the ticket fine. To participate, drivers have to bring the parking ticket, school supplies and the sales receipt for the school supplies.
The following public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from the program:
Any handicap-related violation
Red curb
18" from curb
Blocking alley
No parking areas
Fire lane/hydrant
Traffic hazard
No stopping/no standing
Sidewalk
Double parking
Too close to intersection, crosswalk or stop/yield sign
Bike lane
Blocking or facing traffic
Below is a list of acceptable donations:
Heavy-duty backpacks
1'-2' binders
8GB or higher flash drive
College-ruled spiral notebooks
Black ink pens
Highlighters
Mechanical or #2 pencils
Erasers
Pocket folders
Scientific calculators
Binder pouches
Dividers
College-ruled packs of paper
Combination locks
