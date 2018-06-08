Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Flash flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Package thief returns items, writes apology letter

After being caught on camera, an Overland Park package theft ended with a remorseful thief returning stolen items and...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 11:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After being caught on camera, an Overland Park package theft ended with a remorseful thief returning stolen items and leaving a note.

Scroll for more content...

The handwritten letter asks for the homeowner's forgiveness.

"I know what I did was wrong and there's nothing I can do to change what has already been done," it said. "I have children and I want to be a better role model."

The video can be read in full at the bottom of this story.

The video of the theft originally was posted on Facebook to the Stolen KC community group.

"It was reminiscent to me that what we are here for is reuniting theft victims with their items," said Dave Brucker, who helped found the page. "We really want to be a community, help the community and help those in need."

The homeowner did not want to speak to 41 Action News on camera but said he was grateful his items were returned.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers and storms moving across the area today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events