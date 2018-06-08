Clear
Roofers remove roof off the wrong house in Lehigh Acres

A family woke up when workers ripped the roof off their home. The problem is that the roofers went to the wrong house...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 11:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A family woke up when workers ripped the roof off their home. The problem is that the roofers went to the wrong house.

"Somebody is banging on my roof," Pearl Northrup told 4 In Your Corner. "I thought I was getting a new roof," she added.

Northrup was confused she didn't get a heads up about the project from her landlord. She then picked up the phone and called Sarah Fritchey.

"I didn't okay this, I didn't ask for anyone to do the roof," Fritchey said. "They just came on our property and began ripping the roof off," she added.

She found out that the wrong address was put into the NASTAR roofer's GPS.

4 In Your Corner reached out to the owner of the company, L.B. Skaggs. He said his workers fixed the part of the roof they ripped off. However, the landlord and the tenant want more to be done.

"I'm looking forward to meeting them tomorrow or whenever is convenient for them to make sure they're happy," Skaggs said.

