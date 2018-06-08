Clear
Dennis Rodman traveling to Singapore for North Korea summit

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is traveling to Singapore for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @princemarketinggroup , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un," the NBA Hall-of-Famer posted on Instagram Friday morning.

Rodman has traveled to North Korea in the past and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the North Korean leader. The basketball great also was a contestant on Trump's NBC show, "Celebrity Apprentice," in 2013.

