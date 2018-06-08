Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is traveling to Singapore for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @princemarketinggroup , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un," the NBA Hall-of-Famer posted on Instagram Friday morning.
Rodman has traveled to North Korea in the past and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the North Korean leader. The basketball great also was a contestant on Trump's NBC show, "Celebrity Apprentice," in 2013.
Related Content
- Dennis Rodman traveling to Singapore for North Korea summit
- Dennis Rodman Fast Facts
- Dennis Rodman may attend Trump-Kim summit
- Dennis Rodman 'considering going to Singapore' for historic summit, agent says
- Dennis Rodman charged with DUI in California
- Trump officials prepare for Singapore summit with North Korea
- Trump announces North Korea summit will be in Singapore
- US delegation travels to North Korea for potential summit preparation
- Melania Trump will not travel to G7, North Korea summits
- Trump cancels North Korea Summit