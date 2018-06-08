Trump aligns with Giuliani's view that being a porn star is not a respectable career choice

President Donald Trump said Friday he doesn't disagree with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who argued earlier this week that being a porn star was not a respectable career choice.

"I'm not going to disagree with him on that," Trump said Friday on the South Lawn.

Asked earlier about Giuliani's remarks, Trump said, "Look, Rudy is great, but Rudy is Rudy. Rudy is doing a very good job, actually."

During a news conference in Israel earlier this week, Giuliani said he doesn't respect a porn star the way he respects a career woman."

"I respect all human beings," Giuliani said. "I have to respect criminals. I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

The former New York City mayor also cast doubt on the idea that Daniels' reputation could be damaged.

"If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. I may be old fashioned, I dunno," Giuliani said.

He defended the comments to CNN's Dana Bash the next day, saying that "if you're a (feminist) and you support the porn industry, you should turn in your credentials."

Daniels has alleged an affair between her and Trump more than a decade ago, which Trump denies.