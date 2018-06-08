Here's why secret messages appeared on Australia's weather forecasts

Staff at Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) came up with an innovative idea as part of their ongoing efforts to secure pay increases -- they slipped secret messages and hashtags into weather forecasts and social media posts on the bureau's official channels.

The secret messages, which included the hashtags "#BOMonSTRIKE," "#5yearpayfreeze" and #SupportUs, along with links to a union petition, popped up on social media after members of the public started noticing them and praising their creativity.

"Today's forecast: Cloudy with a chance of industrial action," tweeted author Campbell McConachie, along with a screenshot of a forecast with the union hashtags.

Similarly, self-described "worker, anarchist, and shameless agitator" Kieran Bennett posted: "Today's forecast? Industrial action!"

A satellite note even had an acrostic hidden in the text, reading "BOM ON STRIKE".

The bureau and its staff are locked in a pay dispute as an agreement covering the employees expired in June 2014.

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), which claimed credit for the unique industrial action, said in a statement that BoM staff "have been forced to endure a wage freeze for nearly five years, simply because they refuse to sacrifice working conditions."

The union also accused the bureau of a "heavy-handed response," and "extraordinary overreaction," as its management introduced a series of new checks and controls before forecasts can be transmitted or posted on social media.

BoM defended its actions in a statement, saying that while it "respects the rights of union members to take protected industrial action," it also has a responsibility "to ensure that its products and services, including its forecasts and warnings, are not compromised."

It added that a new agreement proposal has been put to staff ahead of a formal vote on June 22.