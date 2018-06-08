Clear
Trump will ask athletes who kneel during anthem to recommend people for pardoning

President Donald Trump says he wants to meet with NFL players and athletes who kneel during the National Anthem so th...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 8:26 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 8:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump says he wants to meet with NFL players and athletes who kneel during the National Anthem so they can recommend people they think should be pardoned because they were treated unfairly by the justice system.

"I'm going to ask them to recommend to me people who were unfairly treated," Trump said at the White House Friday.

The President said during the wide-ranging gaggle that he would consider pardoning or commuting the sentences of those recommended. He also floated a pardon for posthumous boxing great Muhammad Ali.

