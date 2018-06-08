Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbery investigation in Worth County Full Story

Kentucky Fried What? KFC will test a vegetarian alternative in UK

Kentucky Fried What?KFC has announced that it will break its with meat-loving tradition and begin testing a ve...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 6:56 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 6:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kentucky Fried What?

Scroll for more content...

KFC has announced that it will break its with meat-loving tradition and begin testing a vegetarian alternative to chicken later this year in the United Kingdom.

They're not just winging it: The US fast food chain said the move is in line with its UK commitment to reduce calories per serving by 20% by 2025.

"We always look to respond to the latest changes in lifestyle and dining habits of our customers," said a company spokesperson. "That's why we're looking into vegetarian options."

Colonel Sanders is keeping the details of the vegetarian experiment under wraps.

"The development of the recipe is still in its very early stages and so the options we're exploring in our kitchen are still top secret," a spokesperson said.

The company said a vegetarian menu item could be officially launched as early as next year in the United Kingdom and Ireland. US customers may have to wait longer.

Related: How does KFC run out of chicken?

UK health officials have launched a campaign that encourages people to aim for 400 calories for breakfast, 600 for lunch and 600 for dinner, plus balanced choices in between.

In addition to the vegetarian option, KFC has said it will offer low or zero calorie soft drinks and trial a behavioral change program designed to "nudge" consumers toward lighter options.

"We know people are more passionate than ever about eating well," Victoria Robertson, a food innovation executive at KFC, said in a statement.

KFC ran into major trouble in the United Kingdom earlier this year, when a logistics snafu caused a chicken shortage and forced the extended closure of hundreds of restaurants.

The chain, which is owned by Yum Brands, issued an apology to outraged -- and amused -- customers.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers and storms moving across the area today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events