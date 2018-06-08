Sen. Sanders rips outgoing Starbucks chair

Scroll for more content...

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday, suggested outgoing Starbucks executive chairman and possible presidential candidate Howard Schultz was "dead wrong" on his stance on health care and government spending.

"I think his comment is dead wrong," said Sanders, responding to remarks the businessman made this week in which he signaled an openness to running for office and argued the Democratic Party ought to more concerned about national fiscal responsibility.

"You have a guy who thinks that the United States apparently should remain the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all people," added Sanders, speaking on "Cuomo Prime Time."

Schultz took a veiled shot at Sanders and other Democratic leaders Monday, saying he worried the party was drifting to far to the left.

"It concerns me that so many voices within the Democratic Party are going so far to the left," Schultz said, citing proposals for a single-payer health care system and guaranteed income. "I ask myself how are we going to pay for these things?"

He said the federal government's $21 trillion in debt is the greatest threat facing the country, and added that he wants to change entitlement programs to reign in government spending.