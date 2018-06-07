Clear
URGENT - Veteran of Senate Intel Committee arrested for lying to investigators in leak investigation

(CNN) -- A longtime US Senate staffer was arrested late Wednesday on charges of lying to federal agents as part of an...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 11:25 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 11:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- A longtime US Senate staffer was arrested late Wednesday on charges of lying to federal agents as part of an investigation related to unauthorized disclosure of information, according to a federal indictment. Federal prosecutors accuse James Wolfe, the former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee, of lying to FBI agents in December 2017 about his contacts with three reporters, including through his use of encrypted messaging applications. According to the indictment, Wolfe made false statements to the FBI about providing two reporters with non-public information related to the matters occurring before the committee. The identity of the committee aide had been previously undisclosed until late Wednesday, but the Senate had quietly passed a resolution Wednesday evening authorizing lawmakers to provide the Justice Department with documents in connection to the investigation.

We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for tonight.
