Lewandowski defends Sarah Sanders over Trump Tower meeting response

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski defended White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' answer to a question last summer about President Donald Trump's role in dictating the response to news of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Sanders' answer contradicted a memo that recently surfaced, written by Trump's legal counsel, to special counsel Robert Mueller, which has led to questions about the two conflicting stories.

"I don't speak for anyone in the White House ... but I think probably what Sarah was trying to do when she relayed the information originally when she was asked, and we've seen this now on more than one occasion was sometimes the forward-facing department of the White House doesn't have all the information and does their very best job to give the information that they have at the time," Lewandowski told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday night.

On Wednesday night, Sanders said on "Cuomo Prime Time" that she didn't regret answering the question.

She then proceeded to continue to direct questions about the letter by Trump's attorneys to the President's outside counsel.