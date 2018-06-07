Mobile Police said a woman charged with attacking a repo man in March is now in custody.
Scroll for more content...
Officers said 26-year-old Raven Yates was arrested in Texas during a traffic stop. Police said Yates left Mobile after warrants for her arrest were issued.
Police said Yates and Keith Hill attacked a repo driver who came to get their vehicle. Officers said Yates sliced the victim with a box cutter and a rubber mallet.
She is charged with two counts of robbery first degree, two counts of assault second degree, and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Hill has not been arrested.
Related Content
- Woman accused of slicing repo man with box cutter
- Utah man admits to slicing officer's ear with lawn ornament in confrontation
- Only a small slice of corporate America has shared tax savings with workers so far
- U.S. Coast Guard cutters and its crews back out clearing ice jam
- A Missouri lawmaker is proposing a bill to create a Sliced Bread Day
- Why luxury cruise ship Silver Spirit has been sliced in half
- Woman finds children's letters to soldiers in food donation box
- This gym is saving boxing and lives
- Restaurant sells black history box lunches
- Diversity is dominating the 2018 box office