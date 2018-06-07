Clear
Woman accused of slicing repo man with box cutter

Mobile Police said a woman charged with attacking a repo man in March is now in custody.Officers said 26-year-...

Officers said 26-year-old Raven Yates was arrested in Texas during a traffic stop. Police said Yates left Mobile after warrants for her arrest were issued.

Police said Yates and Keith Hill attacked a repo driver who came to get their vehicle. Officers said Yates sliced the victim with a box cutter and a rubber mallet.

She is charged with two counts of robbery first degree, two counts of assault second degree, and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Hill has not been arrested.

