Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iroquois teen's promposal is as sweet as cookie cake

The gesture is about as sweet as it gets.During a break in the Section VI Unified Basketball Tournament on May...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The gesture is about as sweet as it gets.

Scroll for more content...

During a break in the Section VI Unified Basketball Tournament on May 31st, Iroquois High School senior Alex O'Donnell walked on the court carefully and confidently towards his teammate, Sydney Hanley.

Alex was carrying a cookie cake and balloons.

As Alex approached Sydney his cause became clearer, embossed on the cake in green decorative icing: "Prom?"

The promposal drew cheers from teammates and fans in the stands. It was captured on video, which has since been viewed on the Iroquois Unified Sports Twitter account thousands of times.

Unified sports combines able-bodied students with classmates with developmental disabilities. O'Donnell and Hanley also play on the Iroquois Unified Bowling team together.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events