Giuliani says people in the porn business are not credible. Trump has appeared in three softcore porn videos.

When Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that Stormy Daniels has no credibility because she is is a porn star, he neglected to mention that his client, President Donald Trump, has appeared in three Playboy videos that feature nudity and softcore pornographic content.

"So yes, I respect all human beings," Giuliani said at a conference in Tel Aviv, talking about Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump, which he denies. "I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

The former Republican New York mayor went on to say, "So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross-examine you. Because the business you're in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. And secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. Maybe old-fashioned, I don't know."

CNN and BuzzFeed reported in 2016 that Trump appeared in Playboy films in 1994, 2000, and 2001. In the first appearance, Trump is seen photographing clothed models with a Polaroid camera and interviewing a Playmate. In the second, he opens a bottle of champagne on a Playboy-branded limousine as visiting Playmates cheer. In the third, he appears backstage at a fashion show with two Playmates along with the future first lady, then Melania Knauss, his girlfriend at the time.

In all three appearances, Trump appears briefly and he, as well as the models on camera alongside him, are fully clothed. Other scenes in the films contain nudity and sexually explicit content, such as women touching themselves seductively.

The VHS cover of the 2000 "Playboy Centerfold" film contains the following description of its contents: "From luxuriating in a warm, soapy tub, to reveling at an exclusive night club, Carol and Darlene bare their sex appeal and lead you on a sensual journey of discovery."

"Beauty is beauty, and let's see what happens with New York," Trump says in that video, wherein Playmates travel to different cities in the country.

Bridget Marks, one of the models Trump interviewed for the 1994 tape, told CNN in 2016 that he was "thoughtful" and "respectful" to her.

Another former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, alleges that she had an affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007, around the same time as Daniels, who alleges her affair occurred in 2006. Trump also has denied McDougal's claims. Giuliani did not mention McDougal in his comments in Tel Aviv.

He stood by those comments on Thursday, saying to CNN, "If you're involved in a sort of slimy business, (that) says something about you -- says something about how far you'll go to make money," he said.

Trump himself has a history of using language that sexually objectifies women, including most infamously on the Access Hollywood tape. In the 1990s and 2000s, he was a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show, where he often rated women's physical appearances on a scale of 1 to 10.