Lost engagement ring found and returned through Facebook

Lezlie Yaris's fiance liked it and put a ring on it... But after a night of dancing hula at Poipu Beach, that prized possession was gone.

"I was asked to hoopa, and i took it off," Yaris said.

Yaris was careful not to damage the Ipu while drumming but forgot to put it back on.

"The areas we were looking for it, we couldn't find it," Yaris said.

Hours of searching the sand and combing through the grass came up short.

"I literally was bawling. I was like, crying my eyes out," Yaris said.

Hours turned into days. But before giving up, Yaris made one last attempt to find her ring, this time through a Facebook group page.

"In my heart, I felt like somebody might have picked it up," Yaris said.

Someone did one week later.

"I went down along the beach and was kinda strolling back along the grass and I saw something shiny on the ground," Tom Pennells, ring recoverer said.

Pennells, who was visiting from Canada, was at the right place, at the right time.

"I didn't really think that much of it at first, and then thought, oh wait, this actually looks like it might be something," Pennells said.

Then, he did the right thing.

"When I was a little kid, I lost things. Some things I got back, some things I didn't. Someone was probably missing this," Pennells said.

Soon he found out that someone, was on Facebook.

"There's not a lot of people out there that would be that honest," Yaris said.

Honesty repaid with generosity, Penelles was given a gift of some Kaua'i Gold.

"We make Hawaiian salt, and that obviously came from us but what makes it so trippy is he was doing research on hawaiian salt. The fact that it brought us together, the Hawaiian salt brought us together. It was so surreal, and it's a blessing," Yaris said.

A small taste of the Aloha spirit. Pretty sure she friended him too.