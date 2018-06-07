SLU offering $3500 for stay at 'Hotel Influenza'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -
St. Louis University is asking people to stay at a hotel in exchange for $3,500 and an infection of the flu.
The newly remodeled hotel is being called "Hotel Influenza." Those who participate are expected to stay at the hotel up to 12 days to help research the effectiveness of flu vaccines.
Volunteers will begin their stay by getting a flu shot or a placebo followed by a dose of a flu virus delivered through a nasal spray. Participants will be watched around the clock for symptoms.
The hotel being used for the research project is in the university's Salus Center, formerly the "Water Tower Inn" at South Grand and Lafayette.
The university says it expects to conduct its first study in the extended stay facility within the next year.
