TBT: US presidents have loved ice cream for more than 200 years

Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! It's a thing the internet says is real, and who am I to judge? Also it's unofficially summer and it's an excuse to celebrate dessert with some of the people who love it most: presidents of the United States.

Take a look at the Instagram photo above. That's an August 2006 photo of President George W. Bush eating ice cream of indiscernible flavor.

And that late in the summer, we all know it's a race to beat the heat to your frozen treat.

Presidents and ice cream go way back. According to a piece in the Journal of the American Revolution, President George Washington was an early adopter of what was then a new, fashionable dessert. Fellow founder Thomas Jefferson had his own ice cream recipe.

You can find photos of most modern presidents enjoying a scoop of ice cream.

President Donald Trump has famously been reported to enjoy two scoops of ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, while others around the table only get one. President Barack Obama even worked at a Baskin-Robbins as a teen.

There are few campaign photo ops more American than a stop at a small town ice cream shop. Those photos suggest that vanilla is the ice cream flavor of choice on the campaign trail, which means politicians have no one to blame but themselves when people call them vanilla.

And, of course, honorable mention must be paid to ice cream's number one political fan: former Vice President Joe Biden. His fondness for the frozen treat has been well-documented.