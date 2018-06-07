Police: Woman dancing in street cited for DUII after her vehicle rolls into TriMet bus

A woman was cited for DUII Tuesday night after police say her vehicle rolled into a TriMet bus while she was dancing in the street.
Beaverton police said officers responded to a welfare check at Northwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Northwest Leahy Road around 10:45 p.m. on the report of a woman dancing in the middle of the street.
According to police, the woman was impaired and abandoned her vehicle on the roadway to dance and run in the street. The vehicle then rolled back into a TriMet bus, causing damage to both vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
Police said officers believed the woman, identified as Della M. Sill, needed a medical evaluation due to strange behavior.
Sill was taken to an area hospital then released. She was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
