An elderly man had his wallet stolen and lost everything. This Charlotte officer stepped in to help

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help an elderly man in need.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted about Officer Andrew Spottswood's heartwarming actions on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Spottswood recently received a report from a 75-year-old man whose wallet had been stolen. The victim's wallet contained the man's identification, bus pass, and debit card.

When the officer found out that the man had no family or transportation, he took him to the DMV for a replacement ID. When the clerk asked if the man had $13 for the replacement fee, Spottswood pulled out his wallet to pay, though the clerk ended up waiving it.

Spottswood then took him to the bank to get a new debit card and to the CATS station for a new bus pass.

He even took him to get some food because he was exhausted and hungry.

The man later called the department and told a supervisor, which is how CMPD found out about the officer's gesture.

Spottswood was recognized this week with the CMPD Acts of Excellence award.