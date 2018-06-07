Clear

Stolen vehicle lands on retainer wall during police chase on interstate, suspect flees on foot

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an overturned vehicle that landed on a retainer wall near the downtown connector i...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 10:48 AM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an overturned vehicle that landed on a retainer wall near the downtown connector in Atlanta.

Scroll for more content...

Police were chasing a suspect driving a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment.

The vehicle stopped on its side at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.

The male suspect exited the vehicle and fled and foot.

Police say a 21-year-old female suspect was in the car. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of two broken legs.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Dry for most of the day with more showers this evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events