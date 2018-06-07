Simona Halep reaches second straight French Open final

Simona Halep reached a second straight French Open final and retained the No. 1 ranking by defeating Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 at Roland Garros Thursday.

After storming to the first set in 37 minutes, the Romanian recovered from a 4-2 deficit in the second.

She survived at 4-4 -- saving three break points in a 10-minute game -- and then broke to love to ensure a spot in Saturday's final against an American, either Madison Keys or Sloane Stephens.

Had 2016 winner Muguruza prevailed, the Spaniard would have replaced Halep atop the rankings Monday.

While Halep will be pleased to keep her lofty ranking, she is desperate to finally win a major after three losses in finals -- all in three agonizing sets. Twelve months ago, Halep relinquished a set and break advantage to the free swinging Jelena Ostapenko.

Muguruza hadn't dropped a set en route to the semifinals but it was the first time she faced a counter puncher -- and one who loves playing on the clay. The reigning Wimbledon champion claimed fewer than half of her service points.

The last time they met in the Cincinnati final last August, it was a different tale: Muguruza relinquished one game.

But Halep has now triumphed in both their clay-court duels.

Stephens beat Keys in the US Open final last September. The winner will become the first American -- other than Serena or Venus Williams -- to make the French Open final since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.