CNN's Bash: Giuliani defends Stormy attack

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Thursday he stands by his recent comments that adult film actress Stormy Daniels has no credibility because of her profession.

"If you're a (feminist) and you support the porn industry, you should turn in your credentials," Giuliani told CNN Thursday.

Giuliani joined the President's legal team in April to handle matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential Russian involvement with the Trump campaign. But at a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, he was asked about Daniels.

Giuliani said Daniels -- who is in a legal battle with Trump over an affair that she alleges happened between the two of them a decade ago -- has "no reputation" to be damaged.

"If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. I may be old fashioned, I dunno," Giuliani said in Israel.

He added, "The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight."

When pressed by CNN about the comments and whether they represented an "antiquated" point of view, Giuliani responded, "I kind of like my view of it better," referring to the way he said feminists historically thought of porn, which was demeaning to women.

In discussing the broader question of Daniels' credibility, Giuliani stood by the themes of his controversial comments in Israel.

"If you're involved in a sort of slimy business, (that) says something about you -- says something about how far you'll go to make money," Giuliani told CNN.

"Our real point about her is that she's not just generally un-credible, she's un-credible from the point of view of wanting to get money. She's a con artist," he added.

Giuliani also reiterated the President's denials of an affair between him and Daniels.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, called Giuliani "an absolute pig" on Wednesday for his comments about Daniels' credibility.

"He's basically stating that women that engage in the adult film industry and other forms of pornography don't have reputations and are not entitled to respect," Avenatti told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."