Wilbur Ross: US and China's ZTE have reached a deal

The United States and Chinese smartphone maker ZTE have reached a new deal, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.

Speaking to CNBC, Ross said he is "very pleased with the deal," under which ZTE will pay the United States a $1 billion fine and put $400 million in an escrow account.

The fate of ZTE has become a major flashpoint in trade tensions between the United States and China.

In April, the US Commerce Department blocked American firms from selling parts or providing services to ZTE, which makes smartphones and other telecommunications equipment.

The ban was put in place after Washington said ZTE violated a 2017 deal in which the Chinese company admitted to evading US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

ZTE, which employs around 75,000 people worldwide, said on May 9 that it had halted most of its operations because of the ban.

ZTE buys key parts from a range of US companies, including chips from Qualcomm and Intel.