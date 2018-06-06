Clear

Lancaster County man accused of shooting dog in the face

A 26-year-old Lancaster County man is facing illegal possession of a firearm, cruelty to animals and reckless endange...

A 26-year-old Lancaster County man is facing illegal possession of a firearm, cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment charges after police say he shot a dog in the face outside an East Earl Township home on May 28.

Paul Ryan Leinhauser, accompanied by a small child, allegedly showed up uninvited at the residence, on the 1000 block of Gault Road, according to East Earl Township Police. He allegedly opened the back door to the residence, allowing two dogs to escape. One of the dogs knocked the child to the ground, causing minor cuts and scrapes to the child's head and face, police say.

Leinhauser returned to his vehicle, retrieved a pistol, and shot the dog in the face, according to police.

The dog's injuries were not fatal, and it is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

