Trump and Kim could meet for second day in Singapore

US officials have laid the groundwork for President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold a second day of meetings in Singapore if the two men decide they want to continue their discussions, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Trump and Kim are currently scheduled to meet next Tuesday for the first time and the US President is scheduled to return to the US next Wednesday. But US officials in Singapore have established a contingency plan allowing for the two men to continue their discussions beyond the single day of meetings scheduled, the sources said, including setting aside meeting spaces for a second day of discussions.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

It's not clear if Trump is eager for a two-day summit with Kim, but he has expressed a desire for flexibility in the negotiations and has stressed to aides and US allies that he plans to follow his gut instincts as he negotiates with the North Korean leader.

The summit will be a historic first meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader.

The US has stressed that it is seeking full and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea, but a week ahead of the summit, questions remain about whether Kim is truly committed to achieving that aim. US officials have stressed that is a decision Kim still needs to make.

While leaving open the possibility of a second day of meetings, US officials have been wary of overhyping expectations for what can be accomplished during Trump and Kim's first meeting.

The President joined in that effort last week when he made clear the meeting would be the beginning of a dialogue with North Korea and that it was unlikely he would achieve all his objectives in a first meeting.

"I think it's a 'getting to know you' meeting plus, and that could be a very positive thing," Trump said.