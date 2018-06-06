Clear

Alice Marie Johnson leaves prison after Trump commutes sentence

Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, was...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, was released from an Alabama prison on Wednesday after 21 years behind bars.

Scroll for more content...

"I feel like my life is starting over again," an emotional Johnson told reporters outside the prison in Aliceville.

A van transported her outside the prison, and when Johnson stepped out she ran toward waiting family members who greeted her with hugs, flowers and tears.

Johnson was convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. Trump commuted her life sentence a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with the President.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events