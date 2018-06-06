Giuliani: Melania believes Trump over Daniels

Scroll for more content...

Rudy Giuliani told an audience in Israel that he does not think first lady Melania Trump believes that President Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

"She believes her husband, and she doesn't think it's true," Giuliani said at the "Globes" Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv.

The former GOP mayor of New York also attacked Daniels, an adult film actress who alleges she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, personally and denied that sex workers had credibility.

"I respect women -- beautiful women and women with value -- but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don't respect," Giuliani said. "Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti responded to Giuliani on Twitter, calling him a misogynist.

"Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn't seem to have any 'moral' issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond," Avenatti tweeted.

Trump added Giuliani to his legal team in April as he faces the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller. Since Giuliani came aboard, the former New York mayor has waded into several other issues publicly, including the alleged affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Perhaps most notably, Giuliani admitted on national television in early May that Trump had reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for a hush money payment to Daniels.