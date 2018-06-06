The Trump presidency has not been kind to Rudy Giuliani's favorability

Former New York City Mayor and current lawyer for President Trump Rudy Giuliani received a dismal favorability rating, according to a Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Twenty-nine percent of registered voters said they have a favorable view of him and 44% saying their view was not favorable.

A quarter of respondents say they haven't heard enough about him.

Giuliani, who received the nickname "America's Mayor" after 9/11, was more recently a vocal backer of the President in 2016 and angled for a Cabinet position before becoming the most public face of Trump's legal team with regard to the Russia investigation earlier this year.

As the President's chief defender on TV, Giuliani has been getting a lot of press recently, and much of it has focused on discrepancies between his own statements and those of the White House press staff on the subject of the Russia investigation.

Giuliani's ratings have changed substantially since the last time Quinnipiac polled his favorability numbers, more than a decade ago in 2007, when he was running for president. In late October, nearing the end of his presidential campaign, Giuliani received a 47% favorable rating and 32% unfavorable rating. However, the former mayor hit a high during February 2007 when he received a 57% favorability rating.

Today's rating is much lower. Giuliani is seen favorably by only 53% of Republicans, the group that gives him the highest marks. Sixty-seven percent of Democrats viewed him unfavorably.

A 2013 Quinnipiac poll found voters in New York City rated Giuliani as having done a better job as mayor -- at 31% -- than former Mayor Ed Koch (25%), and then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg (24%).

Also included in the new Quinnipiac poll was White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. Views on her were split between favorable (30%), unfavorable (36%), and those who haven't heard enough (32%). There is a wide gender divide on Sanders with 35% of men saying they have a favorable view of Sanders and 25% of women saying the same.