Police looking for 4 teenage cousins who ran away together

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 4:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NOPD is looking for a group of four teenage cousins who ran away from home together.

The four girls were last seen around 9:30 p.m. on June 5 at a home in the 2900 block of Palmyra Street, according to the NOPD.

Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Coto, 15-year-old Jennifer Coto, 16-year-old Cherly Coto, and 14-year-old Fransheska Coto have all been reported missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the aforementioned juveniles is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.

We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
