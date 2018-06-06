Police looking for 4 teenage cousins who ran away together

The NOPD is looking for a group of four teenage cousins who ran away from home together.
The four girls were last seen around 9:30 p.m. on June 5 at a home in the 2900 block of Palmyra Street, according to the NOPD.
Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Coto, 15-year-old Jennifer Coto, 16-year-old Cherly Coto, and 14-year-old Fransheska Coto have all been reported missing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the aforementioned juveniles is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.
