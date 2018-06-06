Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- Trump commutes sentence of Alice Marie Johnson
- URGENT - Trump commutes sentence of Alice Marie Johnson
- Trump commutes Alice Johnson's sentence
- Trump issues his first commutation
- Ex-Gov. Blagojevich officially asks Trump to commute his prison sentence
- Mary Barra Fast Facts
- Trump considering pardon for boxer Jack Johnson
- Trump considers pardon for boxer Jack Johnson
- Trump pardons heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson posthumously
- Trump floats Marth Stewart pardon, Rod Blagojevich commutation