Woman charged with giving false report in case of human bones

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New details were released Wednesday about the recent discovery of human bones in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department has made at least one arrest.

Police said Tammy Sculley, the woman who reportedly found the bones near her trailer, has been charged with false reporting an incident.

Sculley told police the bones were found by her dog under an abandoned trailer in Worthville.

Officials said she then took the remains to the coroner's office in early May.

During an investigation, while looking into the theft of artifacts from a local collector, the bones were actually stolen.

Sheriff Phillip Marshall said there are two other individuals they plan to charge with burglary.

