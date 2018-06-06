Clear

Woman in custody after allegedly trying to set fires in stadium

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police say a woman is in custody after attempting to set fires inside Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police responded about 5 a.m. to the stadium complex after a call about a woman trying to set fires inside the Kansas City Royals stadium. They took her into custody in the parking lot, police said.

Toby Cook, a spokesman with the Royals said a woman tried to light something on fire in the stadium's outfield. Personnel at the stadium then called police, who responded and arrested the woman, he said.

The damage to the field was minimal.

he Royals organization will consider whether to push for trespassing charges against the woman after they get more information, Cook said.

Showers & Storms return today and for the rest of the week.
