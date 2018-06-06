Clear

Panther attacks, kills house cat on camera in driveway

A homeowner is left heartbroken after a Florida panther killed her house cat, and the whole scene was captured on a h...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A homeowner is left heartbroken after a Florida panther killed her house cat, and the whole scene was captured on a home surveillance camera.

The video shows the panther pouncing on the cat in the driveway of a house on 68th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates, and carrying it away in its mouth.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has now set up a sign at the entrance of the neighborhood with brochures about living near panthers and how to protect your animals.

If you want to deter panthers from entering your yard, here are some tips:

-Remove or reduce low-growing vegetation that can provide cover. Panthers are ambush predators and must get as close as possible before initiating an attack.

-Install motion-activated lighting. The surprise of a light suddenly coming on may alter a panther's intentions.

-Electric fencing around an enclosure also may deter an inquisitive panther from attempting to get your animals.

