'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler says he was 'left off' LA county voter roster

A Los Angeles County voter roster wasn't exactamundo Tuesday night, according to "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler, who said he was one of the many California voters left off the rolls during the primary night.

Scroll for more content...

"My name was left off the polling registry today on Los Angeles," Winkler, who played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the iconic '70s sitcom, posted on Twitter.

A message left with the county seeking comment about Winkler's claim was not immediately returned Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder, the names of 118,522 voters were omitted from the roster that poll workers use to check in voters at their polling place, due to a random printing error.

The county registrar instructed all voters left off the roster to cast a provisional ballot and assured them that their votes will be counted.

The error, however, in the most populous county in the state has delayed the vote count and left key House races in California still undecided.