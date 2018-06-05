White House contractor arrested at checkpoint on attempted murder warrant

A White House contractor wanted by police on an attempted first-degree murder charge was arrested as he came into work on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

Scroll for more content...

In a statement, the US Secret Service said it was notified on Monday the contractor, Martese Edwards, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Prince George's County in Maryland, just outside of Washington.

"Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor," the Secret Service statement read.

The agency said he was transported to a Washington Metropolitan Police Department station for processing.

Separately, a law enforcement official said Edwards was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. But the precise details of the charges were unknown.

As a contractor, Edwards would have had access to at least some part of the White House complex, and would be subject to security screenings before entering the grounds.

It's not clear what his role was at the White House, and officials there did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.