Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ex-Gov. Blagojevich officially asks Trump to commute his prison sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is officially asking President Donald Trump to commute his prison sentence, fili...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is officially asking President Donald Trump to commute his prison sentence, filing the clemency paperwork on Tuesday, a spokesman for Blagojevich's legal team, Adam Farragut, confirmed to CNN.

Scroll for more content...

Blagojevich, a Democrat, is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted on 18 felony corruption charges in 2011.

The move comes days after Trump told reporters he was considering commuting Blagojevich's sentence, as well as pardoning Martha Stewart. Trump said the former governor was convicted "for being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know that many other politicians say."

"I am seriously thinking about -- not pardoning -- but I am seriously thinking of a curtailment of Blagojevich," Trump said.

According to Farragut, Blagojevich also filed clemency paperwork in November 2016 while President Barack Obama was in office.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
We're tracking an active remainder of the week with storms coming through.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events