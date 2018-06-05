Ex-Gov. Blagojevich officially asks Trump to commute his prison sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is officially asking President Donald Trump to commute his prison sentence, filing the clemency paperwork on Tuesday, a spokesman for Blagojevich's legal team, Adam Farragut, confirmed to CNN.

Blagojevich, a Democrat, is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted on 18 felony corruption charges in 2011.

The move comes days after Trump told reporters he was considering commuting Blagojevich's sentence, as well as pardoning Martha Stewart. Trump said the former governor was convicted "for being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know that many other politicians say."

"I am seriously thinking about -- not pardoning -- but I am seriously thinking of a curtailment of Blagojevich," Trump said.

According to Farragut, Blagojevich also filed clemency paperwork in November 2016 while President Barack Obama was in office.