Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Press aide who mocked McCain is out at the White House

Kelly Sadler, the White House communications aide who made a imprudent comment about Republican Sen. John McCain's he...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 6:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 6:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kelly Sadler, the White House communications aide who made a imprudent comment about Republican Sen. John McCain's health last month, no longer works in the administration, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

In the aftermath of the comment -- in which Sadler told a meeting that McCain's opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel didn't matter because he's "dying" -- the White House refused to condemn her remark. She remained on the staff for nearly a month before departing.

Sadler was a special assistant to the President, responsible for compiling and distributing talking points to administration allies.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
We're tracking an active remainder of the week with storms coming through.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events