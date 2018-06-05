Police identify final 2 victims from the Arizona killing spree

In the days before he took his own life, Dwight Lamon Jones went on a killing spree, shooting six people in three Arizona cities, police said.

Now investigators believe some of his victims had tangential links to his bitter divorce case.

On Tuesday, authorities identified Jones' final two victims -- Bryon Thomas and Mary Simmons. They were found dead in a house in Fountain Hills on Monday.

It's still not clear what relationship the pair had with the killer. But Jones was seen dropping a package that contained a gun belonging to Thomas in a trash can, police said.

Here's how investigators linked each killing to the suspect:

Psychiatrist Steven Pitt

Pitt, the first victim killed, had examined Jones under court order during Jones' divorce proceedings, Scottsdale Police Commander Richard Slavin said.

The psychiatrist also provided expertise in the death investigation of child beauty queen JonBen-t Ramsey in 1996. He had served as an adviser to prosecutors on the Columbine High School shooting, and he was a consulting expert in Kobe Bryant's sexual assault case, according to his website.

Police said a witness to the killing Thursday was able to provide enough information for a suspect sketch.

Paralegals Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson

The next two victims, who were both killed Friday, might not have been the intended targets, police said.

Two paralegals were killed at or near the law offices of Burt, Feldman and Grenier. That's the law firm where Elizabeth Feldman, who represented Jones' ex-wife during the divorce, is a partner.

Investigators said they think Feldman was the actual target.

Authorities first found the wounded body of 48-year-old Veleria Sharp near the office. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

At about the same time, police headed into the law office. That's where they found the body of another paralegal, 49-year-old Laura Anderson.

Investigators in Phoenix and Scottsdale quickly made a connection between the killings of Sharp, Anderson and Pitt.

"Ballistic evidence collected at both crime scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used to kill Dr. Pitt in Phoenix as well as Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, the two victims in Scottsdale," police said.

Dr. Marshall Levine

Authorities said they found Jones' fourth victim in three days, Dr. Marshall Levine, on Saturday.

Levine had nothing to do with the divorce, but was renting space in the offices where a therapist who examined Jones' child once rented space, Slavin said.

"Ballistic evidence discovered at the scene was compared to the other crime scenes," Scottsdale police said. "This evidence was confirmed as a match, linking this fourth victim to the same weapon."

Bryon Thomas and Mary Simmons

On Sunday, Jones was seen dumping a bag into a trash can near an intersection. A .22-caliber handgun was found inside, Scottsdale police said.

"A short time later he is seen dumping a second bag into a trash container in the area. This was also recovered and found to contain a hat matching the description provided by the witness in the Dr. Pitt homicide," police said in a statement.

The next day, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office made a welfare check at a home in Fountain Hills. That's where they discovered the bodies of Bryon Thomas, 72, and Mary Simmons, 70.

Investigators determined the handgun that Jones dropped in the trash can belonged to Thomas, Slavin said. But police don't believe that handgun was used in the killings.

Jones fired at police

Officers tracked Jones down at an extended-stay hotel Monday. As they evacuated nearby rooms, "Jones fired numerous rounds from inside his room," Scottsdale police said.

"No officers or guests were injured as a result of the shots, and no officers fired their weapons."

Jones was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The investigation into these homicides are still ongoing with a great deal of work to still be done," Scottsdale police said. "The exact connection between Jones and the victims are still being determined."

'An emotionally disturbed person'

Jones had been arrested on domestic violence charges in 2009 or 2010, Slavin said. CNN affiliate KNXV reported that he filed for divorce in May 2009.

His ex-wife, Connie, released a statement saying she had long feared Jones.

"He was a very emotionally disturbed person as the court records will confirm," Connie Jones said.

"Personally, I have feared for my safety for the past nine years."