Hundreds of orange flags displayed for Wisconsin gun violence victims

This weekend, 600 orange flags were displayed at Sam Johnson Parkway in Racine. They stand for the number of gun violence victims Wisconsin sees each year.

"We have no laws on the books about keeping guns safe in a person's home," said Leann Pomaville with Racine Moms Demand Action.

The advocacy group hosted a rally at Sam Johnson Parkway Sunday afternoon calling for community members to take action against gun violence.

"It's a problem with the availability of guns," Pomaville continued.

City leaders and 16-year-old Case High School freshman, Kejuan Goldsmith addressed the crowd of about a hundred. Many wore orange, honoring those who lost their lives to gun violence.

"How many more shootings need to happen until we do something different?" said Goldsmith.

Moms Demand Action said it supports the second amendment but still wants to see gun reform. One change, being background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and those on the internet.

TODAY'S TMJ4 reached out to the Racine County Line Rifle Club. The President of the Board of Directors said the focus needs to be in responsible gun ownership.

"We need to enforce the gun laws on the books and not create new ones, but prosecute those committing gun crimes to the fullest extent," said Steve Suhr.

"In the polarized society we are living in, it's difficult to have a civil debate on the topic of gun violence," continued Suhr.