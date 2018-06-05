Elon Musk is about to face scrutiny at Tesla's shareholder meeting

It's time for Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, and all eyes are on Elon Musk.

The CEO will have a number of pressing questions to answer when he takes the stage in Mountain View, California Tuesday afternoon. The company's stock is down more than 16% from one year ago.

First and foremost on investors' minds: Can Tesla avoid running out of cash?

Musk has insisted that the automaker will be just fine once it hits its early July goal of building 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week. The Model 3 is an attempt by the company to shift from putting out small numbers of luxury vehicles to making cars on a much larger scale.

"Provided that we hit the 5,000 unit milestone in our projected timeframe and execute to the rest of our plan, we will at least be profitable in Q3 and Q4," said the company in its most recent letter to investors.

But it's not clear that target is attainable, as the company - beset with production issues - struggles to get up to speed.

In April, Tesla announced that it's producing about 2,000 Model 3 cars per week. Bloomberg, which has been tracking production of the Model 3 by keeping track of vehicle identification numbers issued to Tesla, estimates that production is currently around 2,500 cars a week.

Musk also needs to reassure investors that he has the right temperament to continue leading Tesla.

In May, Musk insulted analysts during an earnings call and told them that "boring, bonehead questions are not cool." The company's stock subsequently fell, even though the automaker had posted better-than-expected earnings results.

Musk later admitted he was "foolish" to respond the way he did.

At the meeting, shareholders will consider a number of proposals, including whether to reappoint three directors: James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; Kimbal Musk, an entrepreneur and Elon's brother; and Antonio Gracias, head of Valor Management and an early investor in Tesla.

An activist shareholder firm, CtW Investment Group, has been leading an effort to jettison of all three. The group argues that the Tesla board acts as a rubber stamp on Musk, and the board needs directors with greater independence.

The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, or 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be livestreamed.

