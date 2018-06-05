Officer picks up chicken, owner sees bird's ride-along on social media

A chicken who may have flew its coop was found and scooped up by a police officer in southeast Portland Monday.

Portland Police shared on social media that Officer Trummer saw a free-roaming chicken at Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, but did not see an owner.

Thanks to the help of a community member, police said Trummer was able to get the chicken into his patrol car.

With no owner located in the area, Trummer and the chicken took a ride to Troutdale, where the chicken was turned over to Animal Control.

On Tuesday morning, Portland police tweeted that the chicken, whose named was revealed to be "Edie," was picked up by her owner.

Police said her owner heard of Edie's escape on social media.