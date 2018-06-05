Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief steps down

Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerry Baker is stepping down from his post to become editor-at-large, News Corp announced Tuesday afternoon. Baker will be replaced by Matt Murray, the paper's current executive editor.

Baker served as editor-in-chief for just over five years, and was previously deputy editor. In his new role, Baker will now write a column and host the paper's conferences.

"It has been an extraordinary opportunity to have led the world's greatest and most trusted news organization. I'm enormously grateful to Rupert, Lachlan and Robert for entrusting me with the Journal's mission and it has been an unsurpassed privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated colleagues," Baker said, referring to the Murdoch family, which controls News Corp. "There has never been a more important time nor a greater demand for trusted, authoritative, objective journalism and I am very much looking forward to continuing to pursue that mission as a writer, commentator and interviewer. I am honored to hand over the reins of this venerable institution to Matt Murray, an editor of unsurpassed quality and a trusted friend and colleague."

Baker joined the Wall Street Journal in 2009 from the Times of London. During the 2016 election he co-moderated one of the Republican primary debates along with Fox News hosts, becoming the first British person to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for more...