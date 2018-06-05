Celebrities pay tribute to Kate Spade

Celebrities like Lena Dunham and Lucy Hale are among those who have paid tribute to designer Kate Spade, who died Tuesday. She was 55.

Spade is best known for founding her eponymous fashion brand, recognized for its handbags and use of bright, vivid colors and patterns.

Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment from apparent suicide.

"Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances," wrote actress Lucy Hale on Twitter. "I hope she has found peace"

"Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Lena Dunham added in a tweet. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Some of those paying tribute to Spade recalled their first experience with the brand, once perceived to be a status-symbol.

"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college," wrote Chelsea Clinton on social media. "I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

Rosie O'Donnell sent well-wishes to actor David Spade, who is Kate Spade's brother-in-law.

She married David Spade's brother, Andy, in 1994.

"All my love to u dave," O'Donnell said on Twitter.

Kate Spade's niece, actress Rachel Brosnahan, is the star of Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Developing story.