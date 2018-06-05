Putin says he and Trump speak 'regularly.' Here's how often that is.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he speaks "regularly" with President Donald Trump.

So, how often do they really speak?

Trump and Putin have spoken by phone eight times, according to readouts distributed by the White House. They have met in person twice during Trump's presidency -- once at a formal bilateral meeting in Germany and once on the sidelines of a leaders' summit in Vietnam.

An administration official told CNN's Jeremy Diamond that the White House puts out readouts for every call Trump has with Putin, knowing that it "would've been a disaster if news leaked of a secret call."

The pace of Trump-Putin calls is roughly equivalent to the number of phone calls President Barack Obama held with Putin in his final two years in office. They spoke nine times in 2015 and 2016.

Trump speaks more often with key European allies in the UK, Germany and France than with Putin. Those countries are trade and treaty allies.

Here's a full accounting of all the calls:

Trump-Putin calls (8)

March 20, 2018

February 12, 2018

December 17, 2017

December 14, 2017

November 21, 2017

May 2, 2017

April 3, 2017

January 28, 2017

Trump-Merkel calls (14)

March 27, 2018

March 2, 2018

September 28, 2017

September 22, 2017

September 4, 2017

July 6, 2017

July 3, 2017

June 1, 2017

April 24, 2017

April 10, 2017

April 5, 2017

March 28, 2017

March 13, 2017

January 28, 2017

Trump-Macron calls (27)

June 1, 2018

May 13, 2018

May 8, 2018

April 30, 2018

April 26, 2018

April 14, 2018

April 9, 2018

April 8, 2018

April 4, 2018

March 27, 2018

March 21, 2018

March 10, 2018

March 2, 2018

January 11, 2018

January 7, 2018

December 4, 2017

November 27, 2017

November 18, 2017

October 6, 2017

September 19, 2017

September 8, 2017

August 12, 2017

August 4, 2017

June 27, 2017

June 1, 2017

May 8, 2017

January 28, 2017 (Hollade)

Trump-May calls (26)

June 4, 2018

May 11, 2018

May 5, 2018

April 14, 2018

April 12, 2018

April 10, 2018

March 28, 2018

March 13, 2018

March 5, 2018

February 6, 2018

January 25, 2018

December 19, 2017

November 1, 2017

October 10, 2017

October 2, 2017

September 21, 2017

September 15, 2017

September 6, 2017

July 8, 2017

June 9, 2017

June 3, 2017

June 1, 2017

May 23, 2017

April 18, 2017

April 10, 2017

March 22, 2017

Obama-Putin calls (2016 and 2015) -- (9)